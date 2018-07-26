HTPS bags 29 medals in Jeet Kune Do Federation Cup

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 25:
Hat Trick Public School Zakura Campus has once has proven its mettle in sports by clinching 29 medals in the recently concluded 2nd Jeet Kune Do Federation Cup 2018.
Thirty Three students of the school participated in the Federation Cup and hauled 13 Gold, 12 Silver and 4 Bronze. The Cup which featured over 1000 students drawn from different schools of the Kashmir division was organized by J&K Jeet Kune Do Association.
Besides imparting quality education, the Hat Trick Public School is also focusing on sports activities with state of art infrastructure put in place at the school campus.
Arsalan Nabi, Kusha Zehra, Noorain Fatima, Baseerat, Areeb Imtiyaz, Qamreen, Syed Maryam, Hiba Jan, Areeb Wani, Iqbal, Nail, Basit Nazir, Ishal Maryam won gold.
Asif Tauha, Shenza, Behzaad, Ajwa, Neha, Mehrul-nisa, Insha, Ahtishaam, Abdullah Majid, Shuwaiz, Kifayat, Zaid bagged silver while as Zara, Mehak Nisar, Hamzah, Mysha walked away with bronze medals.
Chairman HTPS Mr. Showkat M Chowdhary congratulated the students on their brilliant performances and assured that the school will provide best coaching to the them to make them excel in the field of sports also.