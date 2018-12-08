HTPS bags 18 medals in Tongil-modo championship

Srinagar, Dec 6:
The students of Hat Trick Public School have once again proved their mettle in the recently concluded 3rd Open State Tong-il-moodo Championship held at Indoor Stadium.
The school bagged five gold which went to Syed Baseerat, Mehr-ul-Nissa, Syed Tauha, Mehreen Nisar and Furqan. The students also bagged five silver medals. The medalists include Shanza, Muneeb Muzzafar, Duha Irfan, Saadat and Mujtaba while as eight more students clinched bronze medal. The silver medalists include Shahwan Chowdhary, Rubaan, Kafeel, Kusha Zehra, Anusha, Noorain Fatima and Mustafa Bilal.
Chairman HTPS Showkat M Chowdhary has congratulated its students and their parents for brining laurels to the school.
He also wished them best of luck for future endeavors.
Notably, HTPS has been organizing coaching camps for its students in various games which has made it possible for the students to shine at state and national level championships in various games.