HSK distributes free medicines among patients

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Haemophilia Society of Kashmir (HSK) Tuesday distributed free anti-hemophilia drugs among patients in a function held in Srinagar.

HSK distributed free medicines (Factor-VIII viles) among 20 patients suffering from hemophilia hailing from different areas of Kashmir valley.

President Hemophilia Society of Kashmir (HSK), Syed Majid Qadri that they received the medicines from Hemophilia Federation of India and benefitted the patients who are not able to buy the same from private shops.

“There are 308 hemophilia patients mostly males among them are children who are part of HSK. Most of them hail from poor families and they live a miserable life,” he said

Qadri said due to irregular supply of medicines especially Factor-VIII and Factor-VII at the Hemophilia Day Care Centre at SMHS hospital it has caused hepatitis C to many patients endangering their lives.

He said HSK has come into existence to rescue the hemophilia patients. Qadri said HSK has been from time to time providing med iciness and financial assistance to the deserving patients.

“At today’s event, we also provided financial assistance to some patients. Last month also we provided relief cheques worth one lakh rupees to patients,” he said.