HSHS, LD Crossing vendors reluctant to shift

Won’t tolerate this menace anymore, they have to shift at any cost: SMC
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Oct 31:
Vendors at Hari Singh High Street (HSHS) have again raised their concern over shifting to vending zone opposite Khalsa School.
A day after the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, directed Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to remove all vendors from HSHS to LD Hospital crossing and rehabilitate them at Chinar Vendors Market, the vendors have expressed dismay over the order.
Vendors at HSHS said they would shift only on one condition if they are provided mobile shelters where they would keep their stocks otherwise shifting would do no good to them.
President HSHS Vendors Association, Javed Ahmad said, “Shifting to Khalsa School vending zone would do no justice since traffic will also get diverted from Jehangir Chowk and boundaries of Chinar Market will be closed with tin sheets how it is possible for us to sustain in such circumstances?
“We have many vendors who have left everything for their families; they earn here and feed their families. Most of us are economically deprived and selling goods on carts here helps us to some extent but by shifting from this place would leave us on God’s mercy,” he said.
SMC Commissioner, Peerzada Hafeezullah said they have directions from the Divisional Commissioner and this time they won’t let any vendor roam free.
“We have started shifting them and Divisional Commissioner is going to inspect the place Thursday to check whether every vendor has been shifted or not. This has become a menace and we are trying our level best to rehabilitate them by providing them space at Khalsa School,” Hafeezullah said.