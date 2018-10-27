HPC re-examines operationalization of new degree colleges

Srinagar, October 26:
The High-Powered Committee (HPC) headed by Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary last evening re-examined the operationalization of New Degree Colleges in the state.
Navin said it was decided in the meeting that in addition to 28 New Degree Colleges cleared by HPC for operationalization during the earlier meetings convened on 11th October 2018 and 24 October 2018, new Degree College in Langate area of district Kupwara shall also be operationalized in Phase-I.
Pertinently, the State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik in its meeting held on 5 September 2018 had approved opening of 40 new Degree Colleges in the State including operationalizing 26 already sanctioned Degree Colleges.
Accordingly, as per the revised list, 29 New Degree Colleges approved by HPC for operationalization include Verinag in district Anantnag, Ajas and Hajin in district Bandipora, Thindim Kreeri in district Baramulla, Chadoora in District Budgam, Marh, Kungwani/Sainik Colony and Nagrota in district Jammu, Drass in district Kargil, Paddar in district Kishtwar, Qazigund and Frisal (Homshalibugh) in district Kulgam, Langate and Vilgam in district Kupwara, Khaltsi in district Leh, Mandi in district Poonch, Awantipora and Rajpora in district Pulwama, Dongi/Chatyar/Kallar in district Rajouri, Batote in district Ramban, Pouni and Kakryal/Katra in district Reasi, Vijapur, Ramgarh and Purmandal in district Samba, Zainapora (Wachi) in district Shopian, Hyderpora and Aloochibagh in district Srinagar and Chenani in district Udhampur.
The High-Powered Committee decided that the actual location of the College will be subject to the availability of free State land. It was further decided that the Finance Department shall release Rs 1 crore each for kick-starting the construction work of these new Degree Colleges.