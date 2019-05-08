H&P deptt holds condolence meet

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A condolence meeting was held in the office of the Deputy Director Hospitality and Protocol Kashmir on Tuesday to condole the sad demise of Abdul Aziz Bhat brother-in-law of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat Deputy Director Hospitality and Protocol Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by officers and officials from all the wings of Kashmir division and H&P department.

Assistant Director Hospitality and Protocal Kashmir while expressing deep sympathies with the bereaved family prayed that Almighty Allah grant them patience and courage to hear the irreparable loss and loss and also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. Later on officials and staff members visited bereaved families residence situatedat Old Bazulla Srinagar to pay condolence to the deceased family.

At the end of the gathering with soaked eyes prayed Almighty Allah to reward the departed soul with Jannat ul Firdous.