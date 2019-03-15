H&P Deptt Association appoints office bearers

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu & Kashmir Employees Association of Hospitality & Protocol Department appointed its office bearers on Thursday.

As per a statement, the meeting was attended by all the employees of Hospitality & Protocol department. The main purpose of the meeting was to introduce newly elected members of association to the employees and discuss the issues faced by employees of the department.

President H&P Employees Association Nisar Ahmad Lone while addressing the gathering informed the newly elected members about the issues faced by the department.

The members of the association assured full cooperation to the employees of the department and said that their issues will be addressed on priority basis.

The President further made an announcement regarding the newly appointed functionaries as:

Ghulam Rasool Dar (Chairman), Mohammad Amin Bhat (Vice President), Bilal Ahmad Bhat (General Secretary), Gh Rasool Baba (Press Secretary), Mohammad Amin Sheikh, (Advisor), M. Rafiq Ganai (Accountant), Mohammad Shaban and Nazir Ahmad (Cashier).

Later, the association welcomed Tariq Ahmad Zargar on assuming the charge of Director Hospitality and Protocol Department, the statement read.

