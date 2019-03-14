HP Avalanche: bodies of all 6 missing forces personnel recovered

March 14, 2019 | Agencies

Bodies of all six armed forces personnel were recovered by the search team of Indian Army as the bodies of missing two personnel were traced on Thursday from the avalanche of Namgai Dogri in Kinnuar district.

Additional District Magistrate Shiv Mohan Seni confirmed that bodies of Naik Vidhesh Chand belonging to Ani area of Kullu and Rifle man Arjun Kumar of Jammu and Kashimir were traced out by the seraph party.

He said that with recovery of two bodies from Avalanche at Shipka La Pass near Namgai Dogri in Kinnuar district on India-China border, all the six missing personnel were traced out, during one of the worst search operations that lasted for 23 days.