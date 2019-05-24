About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

How long before 8-10 MLAs lose faith: Omar on Karnataka polls results

Reacting the Deputy CM G Parameshwara’s comment that Karnataka Cabinet has reposed ‘faith and confidence’ in leadership of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah said the Cabinet is always the last to lose faith and confidence.

How long before 8-10 MLAs lose faith & decide to look for greener pastures, Mr Abdullah, who is the former chief minister of the state, asked.

“The Cabinet is always the last to lose faith & confidence. How long before 8-10 MLAs lose faith & decide to look for greener pastures?” Omar wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

