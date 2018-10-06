How did ‘anti-social’ elements enter campus, Greater Noida admin asks Sharda officials

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
Ahead of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's scheduled visit to Sharda University here, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration Saturday asked the varsity authorities to explain how "anti-social" elements, who are suspected of triggering violence between students, enter its campus.
The vice president is expected to participate in the Greater Noida-based university's annual convocation on October 28 here.
Scuffles were reported between students on Monday and Thursday, during which some students were injured. Multiple videos of the fights emerged on social media, prompting the police to initiate action.
On Thursday night, the police lodged a case at the Knowledge Park police station and booked over350 students for rioting and related offences.
On Friday, district magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh directed the police to file a new FIR against "outsiders" who were purportedly seen in the videos "escalating the minor scuffle into a communal issue".
The magistrate also said he would detain one Deepak Sharma of Rashtriya Swabhiman Dal under the National Security Act for "disrupting public order" with his "inflammatory video and remarks".