How and when will rehabilitation of Dal dwellers take place: HC asks Govt

March 13, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Houseboat owners given 7 days to furnish valid license before competent authority

High Court on Tuesday questioned the State government to inform where, how and when the rehabilitation of Dal dwellers will take place.

The court observed that unless proper facilities are not in place, the process of rehabilitation cannot be initiated. The court also noted that the establishment of schools, proper medical facilities, better roads and all allied facilities be given to those who are being rehabilitated.

High Court directed the Lakes and Waterways Developmental Authority (LAWDA) to file a report indicating the manner and method by which the rehabilitation process of Dal dwellers can be undertaken.

LAWDA was also directed by the Court to identify displaced Dal dwellers and thereafter identify sites for their rehabilitation with all the required facilities. It was also directed by the Court that a proper timeline is given by the authority to carry out this process.

The court further directed LAWDA to ensure a complete roadmap be framed on rehabilitation process and the same be examined by the Committee of Experts (COE) for their views and suggestions.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on protection and conservation of Dal Lake, the division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan remarked to the State government that we need proper implementation of the court orders.

Meanwhile, the court today granted a week’s time to houseboat owners to furnish their valid license before the competent authorities.

The direction came after Advocate Shiekh Mushtaq representing houseboat owners submitted before the Court that most of the houseboat owners are having valid licenses but admitted that those who are running illegally should be dismantled.

With regard to the functioning of hoteliers around Dal Lake the court directed the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) to act strictly against the establishments lacking Sewerage Treatment Plants and discharging untreated sewerage into any water body.

In this regard, the court called for action taken report within three weeks.

Meanwhile, B A Dar informed the Court that COE is visiting the lake on 16th March after which the Court directed the respondents to facilitate and provide assistance to the Committee.

The court also directed that Solid Waste Management bylaws be notified through local bodies. The direction was passed in the view taken by the court that plastic issue is not being addressed properly in the State.