Housing for all

J&K state witnesses around 25 percent growth in population in a decade. To accommodate this increase, the state has to take measures in advance to meet the growing needs of the people. One of the basic needs is proper housing. If ignored today, the issue will be difficult to address years after. With an estimated population of about 1.25 crores, the situation is still controllable given the geographical area of the state. However, few decades ahead, the geographical area being fixed will not increase in size, but the population may get doubled, which would have a bearing on the population density in the state, prominently in cities and towns. In the twin cities, Jammu and Srinagar, the effects will be mostly felt with the last remaining open spaces also occupied. Srinagar has an estimated population of 12 lakhs while as Jammu city has a population of about 5 lakhs. About 17 lakh people are living in the two cities and the number will certainly go up in the next few decades. Are the cities ready to accommodate that kind of a population? Some indications about the housing crises in the two cities are already known to the residents. With the continued influx of the population from different districts towards the two cities, the saturation point may reach much earlier than predicted. The overpopulated cities can also become the hubs for slum dwellers who will not find proper shelter or housing. In towns and villages a different kind of an effect may be realized. To fulfill the basic need of housing, agriculture land will be the first target. Decrease in agriculture land can further trigger food shortage in the state or least cause inflation as most food products will come from outside of the state. The catastrophe could be prevented if the government pays attention now and come up with a comprehensive housing policy in the state. If real estate prices are taken as indicators, the dearth of space in the cities is clear and unambiguous. For poor and lower income groups of the population, a proper house in the city has become a dream. Soon the inherited properties will not suffice, and will force people to either put up in congested spaces or try illegitimate means to meet their needs. The government has to commit to a long term housing policy, a policy that would ensure that people in future also live a dignified life. Besides, the side effects like food crisis also cannot be brushed under the carpet.