Houseboats to get bio-toilets for waste disposal

Secy tourism discusses proposal with DRDO scientists
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 25:
In order to provide best technology solution for houseboat waste management and installation of bio-toilets to improve the quality of the Dal and Nigeen Lake, the department of tourism facilitated visit of a team of scientists from Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).
The team has been in Srinagar since 20th August and is preparing a Detailed Project Report, which envisages to provide customized bio-toilets to the houseboat owners.
In this regard, Secretary Tourism J&K Rigzin Samphel Saturday held a review meeting with the team of scientists from the DRDO to discuses waste management proposals with them.
While laying emphasis on the importance keeping the Dal Lake and maintaining its hygiene, Secretary Tourism said the Lake is not only important for tourism but is also the state’s identity which needs to be preserved.
He said under Swachh Bharat Mission, the department of tourism has taken upon itself to tackle the sanitation issues in and around Dal Lake by finding a holistic solution to the issue.
“We have been working on waste management for past many years. We want to further improve on the quality of the waters of Dal and Nigeen Lake. On our request, Ministry of Tourism Government of India had sent the scientists from DRDO to Srinagar to conduct a feasibility study of all aspects of the waste management.”
He said on the basis of their study, they would make a DPR shortly, which will help us find the solution to the proper waste management.
Stating that there won’t be shortcoming in the resources to get the world’s best technology, Secretary Tourism said the houseboat owners will be benefited a lot by providing them solution of their waste management.
“It was also the major demand of the houseboat owners and they will be benefited a lot with the technology which will be very much eco-friendly.”
Giving further information on the bio-toilets, secretary tourism said the technology utilizes anaerobic process for the degradation of human waste in which bacteria feed upon the fecal matter inside the tank and finally degrades the matter.
The tanks digest human waste into water, methane and carbon dioxide leaving very least or no sludge.
Director Tourism Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani present in the meeting said they have over 900 registered houseboats whose eco-friendly waste management is very necessary.
He said it is for the first time that DRDO team has visited here for studying how to tackle the sanitation issues of the Dal and Nigeen Lake.
He said the team stayed in Srinagar for few days and the visit was facilitated by Tourism Department.
The team conducted the survey of the Lake for making a detailed project report on installing Bio-digester technology developed by DRDO for resolving the problems of un-decomposed human waste.
“The DPR will be ready in about seven days and we are hopeful of finding a solution to the waste management issues which will help us to improve the cleanliness of lakes,” he said.
Deputy Director Registration Waseem Raja, Deputy Director Publicity Riyaz Ahmad Shah, Deputy Director Kashmir Massarat Hashim, Deputy Director Recreation Mohammad Sarfaraz, SP Enforcement Amarjit Singh, Accounts Officer Sajad Ahmad were also present in the meeting.