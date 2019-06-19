About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 19, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Houseboat owners seek fire tenders

Houseboat Owners Association of Kashmir Tuesday demand separate fire tenders for houseboat.
The Association expressed their concern over the lack of fire fighting facilities at Nigeen and Dal Lake due to which several houseboats couldn’t be saved from fire incidents.
Chairman of Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association Abdul Hameed Wagnoo while addressing the media conference said houseboats are heritage properties which have attracted tourists from ages.
“Houseboat is the oldest tourism product of the valley and over 1 lakh people are associated with it,” Chairman said.
He said that they houseboat owners have been at the forefront in promoting tourism.
In a recent fire on 17th June 2019 midnight two houseboats New Perfume Garden and Phoenix located in Nigeen Lake Srinagar gutted completely.
“The houseboats along with precious furniture items and furnishing cost worth crores of rupees,” he said.
Wangnoo said that in similar fire incident a number of houseboats have gutted in Nigeen, Dal Lake and River Jhelum in the past.
Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association has urged Government to establish fire fighting services with latest equipment at Nigeen and Dal Lake.
Wagnoo said they have invited the attention of the government during its Disaster Management meeting to establish Fire Service Stations and rescue teams exclusively for houseboats.
“Since the houseboat is the only source of income for its owners, they fire victims should be granted timber and compensation so that they could reconstruct their houseboat units and earn their livelihood.”

Latest News

Tourism employee, female participant dead as boat capsizes in Lidder r ...

Tourism employee, female participant dead as boat capsizes in Lidder r ...

Jun 18 | Agencies
11600 pilgrims from JK to perform Hajj this year

11600 pilgrims from JK to perform Hajj this year

Jun 18 | Rising Kashmir News
6 civilians injured in Pulwama grenade blast

6 civilians injured in Pulwama grenade blast

Jun 18 | Agencies
Army allegedly thrashes traffic cop in Srinagar, video of cop goes vir ...

Army allegedly thrashes traffic cop in Srinagar, video of cop goes vir ...

Jun 18 | Irfan Yattoo
Man killed in Bandipora road accident

Man killed in Bandipora road accident

Jun 18 | Rising Kashmir News
About 150 landline phones, broadband connections disrupted in Srinagar

About 150 landline phones, broadband connections disrupted in Srinagar

Jun 18 | Agencies
Body of youth found under suspicious circumstances in Srinagar

Body of youth found under suspicious circumstances in Srinagar

Jun 18 | Agencies
Anantnag gunfight: Slain militants were affiliated with JeM

Anantnag gunfight: Slain militants were affiliated with JeM

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
I&B Ministry issues advisory to TV channels over representation of chi ...

I&B Ministry issues advisory to TV channels over representation of chi ...

Jun 18 | RK Web News
US deploys 1000 more troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran

US deploys 1000 more troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
Govt teachers to get salary only after getting

Govt teachers to get salary only after getting 'attendance certificate ...

Jun 18 | Agencies
12 killed, over 100 injured as string of quakes jolt China

12 killed, over 100 injured as string of quakes jolt China

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
JKPM, AIP forge alliance for upcomming assembly polls

JKPM, AIP forge alliance for upcomming assembly polls

Jun 18 | Junaid Kathju
Army man shoots self dead in Kupwara

Army man shoots self dead in Kupwara

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Student found dead near gunfight site in Anantnag

Student found dead near gunfight site in Anantnag's Bidoora

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag gunfight: Militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack among ...

Anantnag gunfight: Militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack among ...

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Egypt

Egypt's former president Morsi buried in Cairo

Jun 18 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Pulwama IED blast: Two army men succumb to injuries

Pulwama IED blast: Two army men succumb to injuries

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
CB arrests man impersonating as official in Chief Secretary

CB arrests man impersonating as official in Chief Secretary's office

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
Two militants, army man killed in Anantnag gunfight

Two militants, army man killed in Anantnag gunfight

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight underway in Anantnag village

Gunfight underway in Anantnag village

Jun 18 | Shafat Mir
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 19, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Houseboat owners seek fire tenders

              

Houseboat Owners Association of Kashmir Tuesday demand separate fire tenders for houseboat.
The Association expressed their concern over the lack of fire fighting facilities at Nigeen and Dal Lake due to which several houseboats couldn’t be saved from fire incidents.
Chairman of Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association Abdul Hameed Wagnoo while addressing the media conference said houseboats are heritage properties which have attracted tourists from ages.
“Houseboat is the oldest tourism product of the valley and over 1 lakh people are associated with it,” Chairman said.
He said that they houseboat owners have been at the forefront in promoting tourism.
In a recent fire on 17th June 2019 midnight two houseboats New Perfume Garden and Phoenix located in Nigeen Lake Srinagar gutted completely.
“The houseboats along with precious furniture items and furnishing cost worth crores of rupees,” he said.
Wangnoo said that in similar fire incident a number of houseboats have gutted in Nigeen, Dal Lake and River Jhelum in the past.
Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association has urged Government to establish fire fighting services with latest equipment at Nigeen and Dal Lake.
Wagnoo said they have invited the attention of the government during its Disaster Management meeting to establish Fire Service Stations and rescue teams exclusively for houseboats.
“Since the houseboat is the only source of income for its owners, they fire victims should be granted timber and compensation so that they could reconstruct their houseboat units and earn their livelihood.”

News From Rising Kashmir

;