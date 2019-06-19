Houseboat owners seek fire tenders

June 19, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Houseboat Owners Association of Kashmir Tuesday demand separate fire tenders for houseboat.

The Association expressed their concern over the lack of fire fighting facilities at Nigeen and Dal Lake due to which several houseboats couldn’t be saved from fire incidents.

Chairman of Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association Abdul Hameed Wagnoo while addressing the media conference said houseboats are heritage properties which have attracted tourists from ages.

“Houseboat is the oldest tourism product of the valley and over 1 lakh people are associated with it,” Chairman said.

He said that they houseboat owners have been at the forefront in promoting tourism.

In a recent fire on 17th June 2019 midnight two houseboats New Perfume Garden and Phoenix located in Nigeen Lake Srinagar gutted completely.

“The houseboats along with precious furniture items and furnishing cost worth crores of rupees,” he said.

Wangnoo said that in similar fire incident a number of houseboats have gutted in Nigeen, Dal Lake and River Jhelum in the past.

Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association has urged Government to establish fire fighting services with latest equipment at Nigeen and Dal Lake.

Wagnoo said they have invited the attention of the government during its Disaster Management meeting to establish Fire Service Stations and rescue teams exclusively for houseboats.

“Since the houseboat is the only source of income for its owners, they fire victims should be granted timber and compensation so that they could reconstruct their houseboat units and earn their livelihood.”