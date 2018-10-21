Houseboat collapses; family worries for shelter, sustenance

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, October 20:
The residential houseboat of Bashir Ahmad Gasi near Lambert Lane, Lal-Chowk collapsed on Saturday. Gasi family had a narrow escape while they helplessly watched their houseboat going down with all they had to survive on. “Timely help of neighbors saved our lives,” Bashir said.
He said the houseboat collapsed during the intervening night of 19-20 October when water started gushing into it suddenly.
“It was 3 am when suddenly the boat lost its balance. Water entered into the boat and took along all the goods present in there. Our neighbors started taking us out. As we were being moved to our neighbor’s house we helplessly watched our houseboat drowning,” said a family member.
The family members are horrified by the accident. They are worried about their future as they lost the only source of income they had. Bashir Ahmad, 55 who is paralyzed from the last couple of years is bedridden and was totally dependent on the earnings from the houseboat.
“Our houseboat was actually damaged last year and the government assured us help us. We never saw anyone approaching us. I have a patient at home and now we have lost everything,” Bashir’s wife said.
“Last year several pathwaris and police officers visited and consoled us. Altaf Bukhari also assured us help but no one came forward then. We also tried to repair our damaged houseboat on our own, but we couldn’t do the sufficient repair,” she further added.