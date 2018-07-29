House roof collapses in Muzaffarnagar, 2 killed

AgenciesMuzaffarnagar
A woman and her son were killed after a roof of their house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar city on Sunday morning.
The bodies of the two have been sent for postmortem.
Meanwhile, the husband of the deceased and his three other children also sustained injuries in the accident. The victims were immediately rushed to the Muzaffarnagar Medical College.
Police and administrative officers are currently on the spot. A case has been registered in Mansurpur police station.
On a related note, at least 60 people have died and 53 others got injured in rain-related incidents in 35 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
The causalities were reported after rain wreaked havoc in different parts of the state, since Thursday.
In the wake of incessant pouring causing havoc in the state, the state government had earlier also directed officials to provide relief in the affected areas.
