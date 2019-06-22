House of former legislator gutted in fire mishap

June 22, 2019 |

A two-storey house of former MLA Karnah, Raja Manzoor Ahmad was gutted in a fire mishap in Tanghdar area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on late Thursday night.

Reports reaching GNS said that the house caught fire last night. Immediately, locals and police tried their best to douse off the flames but failed to prevent the house from suffering major damage.

A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that the cause of fire is apparently due to electrical short circuit.

He said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations taken up.