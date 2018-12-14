About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

House gutted in Gadribal

Published at December 14, 2018 12:10 AM


Umar Raina

Ganderbal, Dec 13:

 A two-story residential house gutted in a fire incident in Gadribal Ganiwan area of Gund Tehsil of Ganderbal district on Thursday.
The fire damaged a residential house of Ghulam Ahmad Khatana son of Jamal Din Khatana resident of Rezu Pati Gadribal Ganiwan.
Sources said that immediately after the fire incident locals rushed to the spot and informed the fire station Gund. Timely intervention of locals and fire tenders from Gund prevented the fire from spreading further.
Meanwhile, the cause of the fire was not immediately known.


