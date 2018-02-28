About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

House Boat Owners River Jehlum appeal CM

Published at February 28, 2018


Srinagar:

House Boat Owners River Jehlum has appealed to Chief Minister to allot plot in favour of Doonga Boats under Identification No R/38/5 which are pending disposal since 2014.
According to the association, Doonga Boats were dismantled by the Flood and Irrigation Department. “We have been handed over a dismantled slip and have been advised to submit the said slip to the SDA but till date our file pending for justice.”
Houseboats damaged in the devastating floods of 2014 are still waiting to be compensated. “Haneefa and Dilshada owners of the Doonga are in desperate conditions to restore their sources of livelihood,” the statement reads.

 

