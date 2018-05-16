Hours after ceasefire announcement, brief gunfight in Shopian

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A brief gunfight between militants and government forces took place at a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, hours after the government of India (GoI) announced unilateral ceasefire during the month of Ramadan.
Official sources told GNS that a joint team of army's 23 PARA Commandos, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation at Jamnagri area of the southern district.
As the joint team of forces were zeroing in on a specific target, militants hiding in the area opened fire which was retaliated by the forces, triggering off brief gunfight, they said.
Confirming the incident, a police officer said that that searches in the area are underway.
Sources said that the militants might have escaped from the spot.
However, they said that confirmation in this regard would be made only after search operation ends.
The encounter started hours after Government of India announced that its forces will not launch any operation against militants but due action will be taken if attacked. (GNS)