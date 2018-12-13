Hotels not providing quality food to employees to be blacklisted: Dir Estates

Srinagar, Dec 12 :
In order to review the residential facilities being provided to the Move and Non-move employees, Director Estates Tariq Hussain Ganaie in presence of Deputy Director Estates Fayaz Ahmad Fayaz today called an urgent meeting with the hoteliers at TRC Srinagar.
Director Estates stressed upon all the hoteliers to provide quality food and residential facilities to the employees as per the norms of the Department, failing which shall lead to the blacklisting of the defaulter hoteliers.
Taking strong notice of the complaints regarding some hoteliers for not providing standard facilities to the residential employees, Director Estates directed Deputy Director Estates Kashmir to personally monitor the facilities being provided to the employees and apprise the Department regarding such hoteliers.
Director Estates, Tariq Hussain Ganaie assured the employees who are residing in these hotels of satisfactory facilities. Director told the employees to inform the Department about the non-satisfactory facilities, if provided by any hotelier. (KNS)