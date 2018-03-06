Hotels contribute 74% of 561 MT waste in Pahalgam in tourist season

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar:
The tourist resort of Pahalgam in South Kashmir produces over 561.86 metric tonnes (MT) of solid waste during peak tourism season.
In the year 2017, the number of tourists who visited Pahalgam stood at 524674 which included 1 45463 domestic tourists, 6789 foreigners, 250303 locals and 122119 yatris.
Chief Executive Officer of Pahalgam Development Authority Mushtaq Ahmad Simani said in the month of May, June, July and August the total waste generated at the Pahalgam resort was 561.86 metric tonnes.
The wastes generated from households is 18%, 12% waste is collected from street sweeping and major portion of the waste is from hotels and restaurants that is 74%.
“From last 20 years, the solid waste generated was about 6000 metric tonnes, which is then dumped at the nearby Sarbal dumping site that has been treated through remediation process,” he said.
Three kinds of machines were installed i.e., 5 metric tonn capacity segregator, auto composter and disintegrator. These three machines help in the proper decomposing of the solid material.
250 twin type of 100 litre capacity garbage dustbins have been installed at various spots like parks and the main market.
“Hoardings, seminars, sanitation drives are a regular feature and we ensure complete ban on the use of polythene bags in Pahalgam. On 15 February 2018, we had a sanitation drive in the market along with Pahalgam Authority Development (PAD) and Pollution Control Board (PCB) Anantnag, our efforts are bearing results as out of 50 shops and found only half kg of polythene,” Simani said.
Mushtaq said that they have also imposed fine on those who deal with polythene material.
As per the J&K Non Biodegradable Act 2007, Section 10, according to the honorable High court polythene is totally banned in Pahalgam.
“Municipality’s members even check the means of transport so that polythene does not enter Pahalgam. We collect about Rs 20,000 fine from those who are trying to violate the act,” he said.
Mushtaq added that the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) was installed in 2015 and is properly operating. He said that they are going to conduct IEC programmes (Information, Education and Communication) within days and going door to door, to sensitize the local residents and also help the authorities in safeguarding the fragile environment.
“In J&K dumping of solid waste and sewage treatment in Pahalgam is unique. No one took the steps as we did. We take swift and prompt action about those who try to violate the rules and regulations,” said Mushtaq.
Mushtaq said that they will play their role but people shouldn’t wait for the rules, regulations and agencies. They should keep their surroundings clean with which we will collectively achieve the ultimate goal of keeping Kashmir green and clean.
Sabreenashraf57@gmail.com
0 Comment(s)