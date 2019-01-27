Hoteliers, traders resort to profiteering, allege stranded passengers

Srinagar:
Taking advantage of Jammu-Srinagar highway closure due to inclement weather—scores of stranded passengers on Saturday alleged that hoteliers and traders have resorted to prize hike.
Meanwhile, local newsgathering agency, KNS reported that shopkeepers and vendors selling essential-commodities have hiked prices of vegetables and meat across Kashmir region.
As the only road link connecting Kashmir to the rest of the world remained closed for the sixth consecutive day on Saturday, traders were seen defying government notified rate list of essentials and selling goods much dearer than the prescribed prices. Most of the shops don’t show the rate-list and sell essential items at their own rates.
A truck driver stuck on the road told local newsgathering agency, KNS the market checking squad is nowhere to check the illegal profiteering. “Shopkeepers have hiked the rates of almost all essential commodities and vegetables and fruits ever since the highway has been closed,” he added. He said the hoteliers have also doubled the rates of hotel rooms creating more problems to the passengers.