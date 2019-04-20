Hoteliers in Sonamarg demand immediate restoration of power, water supply

April 20, 2019 | Umar Raina

It has been four days since famous tourist spot Sonamarg was thrown open for the tourists but hoteliers complaint that visitors are disappointed as power and water supply in Sonamarg area of Gund in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district has not yet been restored.

A hotelier Farooq Ahmad said that the power and water supply to the hotels and other the accommodation should be restored as soon as possible so that the tourists as well as locals don’t have to face further problems. He said that tourists are suffering immensely due to non-availability of power and water supply in the hotels and are returning back to Srinagar, thus adversely affecting their business.

Another the hotelier said that it is not possible to expect tourists to come to Sonamarg which reels under darkness, adding that poor civic amenities are bringing disrepute to the tourism sector.

The traders have also complained about the non-availability of water and power supply in the said area.

The traders and hoteliers demanded that concerned authorities should look into the matter and restore the water and power supply in Sonamarg as soon as possible so that visitors don't have to face further problems.

Talking to Rising Kashmir Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Hashmat Ali Khan said that this year heavy snowfall and avalanches have caused severe damage to supply lines of PDD and PHE at several places of Hung, Sonamarg due to which it will take some time to restore the supply.

He further said that they have already issued an order that night stay shall not be allowed till the restoration of electricity and water supply in restored in Sonamarg.