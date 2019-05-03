Hoteliers Club urge tourism deptt to continue promotional campaign

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Holds EGM, expresses concern over bad roads

Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club (JKHC) held quarterly EGM here at Hotel Heritage Luxury Peerbagh which was chaired by its Chairman Mushtaq A Chaya.

During the meeting, the members expressed with great concern the low footfall of the tourists to Kashmir.

They, however, appreciated the efforts of the department of tourism Kashmir for conducting road shows within and outside the country and also issuing advertisement in national newspapers.

Chaya in his address said JK Tourism Conclave was a huge success which has helped revive tourism sector to some extent.

“We tried our best to promote J&K especially Kashmir as the choicest destination of the country. It has revived tourist flow to Kashmir. However, more needs to be done as the footfall is very low as expected,” he said.

Chaya urged the department of tourism to continue the tourism promotional campaigns with same zeal and zest so tourist flow can pick up during summer season.

“We appreciate the department of tourism for its unflinching support to the travel and hospitality sector. We urge the Advisor Khurshid Gania, Secretary Tourism Rigzian Sampheal and Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani to further push up promotional campaigns so that summer season witnesses good tourist footfall,” he said.

During the meeting, members expressed concern over the dilapidated condition of roads leading to the tourist resorts.

They urged the governor administration to macadamize the roads so that visitors can travel to the tourist resorts with ease.