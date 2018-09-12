Hoteliers Club to promote Kashmir for Pooja Holiday

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar September 11:
J&K Hoteliers Club held a meeting on Monday at Orchard Retreat and Spa under the Chairmanship of Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya in which all the members including Sonmarg, Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Kargil Chapters were present.
The members showed serious concern over footfall of tourists in the Valley.
The members requested Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya to take serious measures for the promotion of Tourism for upcoming Pooja holidays.
During the meeting, J&K Hoteliers Club decided to hold Road Shows in various states for the upcoming season.
In the meeting it was unanimously decided that J&K Hoteliers Club will form felicitation centre at its Office at Zero Bridge to provide all the information regarding Promotion of Tourism, Registrations, and Infrastructure related to hotels and restaurants.
The felicitation centre will be linked to all the states of India as well as foreign countries for queries regarding Tourism.
The felicitation centre will provide 24×7 assistance to tourists, members of JKHC and also to non-members of the club regarding Tourism.
Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya suggested that a delegation of J&K Hoteliers Club including Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Pahalgam and Kargil chapter members will call on the Governor of J&K regarding problems/issues faced by Hoteliers.