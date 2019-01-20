Hoteliers Club to organise Travel Show in Mumbai

Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
To promote Jammu and Kashmir's tourism potential, J&K Hoteliers Club is going to organise Travel Show in Mumbai in the first week of the February 2019.
Secretary General Tariq Rashid Ghani said Governor Satya Pal Malik, Advisor Khurshid A Ganai , Secretary Tourism Rigzin Samphel besides Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani and other officers of the tourism department have expressed interest in attending the travel show to promote Jammu and Kashmir tourism products.
He said the members from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh chapters of the Hoteliers Club are participating in the travel show.
During the show, the Hoteliers Club will not only promote J&K’s new and untapped destinations but will also promote hotel properties and also niche tourism.
“The winter months are crucial for tourism promotion," said Tariq.
He added "We have been doing road shows in Mumbai and this year also we will organise travel show at Mumbai to attract travellers from Maharastra."
The Travel and Tour Operator Heads from Maharashtra are expected to participate in the travel show.
The department of tourism has planned series of promotional events across India and also in three Asian countries for the year 2019.
The department will be visiting major cities in the country for road shows.
They have also scheduled road shows in countries like Malaysia, Thailand and Bangladesh where from we have got a good response from the travellers.
Earlier, the department also participated in the 3-day South Asian Travel and Tourism Exhibition (SATTE) travel show in New Delhi.
SATTE is one of the biggest travel shows in Asia providing platform for travel agents, tour operators, hoteliers, destination management companies, tourism boards to sell their products and network to their potential clients from across the globe.