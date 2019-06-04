Hoteliers Club, PHD Kashmir award Rouf Dar posthumously

June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Present Rs 2 lakh cheque to family

Chaya pays tributes to Dar for exemplary bravery

JK Hoteliers Club and PHD Chamber Kashmir each presented a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to Rouf Ahmad Dar who saved the lives of the tourists from drowning at river Lidder while losing his own.

J&K Hoteliers Club and PHD Chamber delegation was by its Chairman Mushtaq Chaya who was accompanied by CO-chairman PHD Chapter Kashmir Baldev Singh Raina, Secretary General J&K Hoteliers’ Club Tariq Rashid Ghani, Chapter President Gulmarg Mukhtar Shah, Chapter President Pahalgam Imad Rafi, Pahalgam Chapter Secretary Sheikh Maroof visited the house of the Dar at Yenner in Pahalgam and presented the cheque to his father.

At the occasion, the delegation conveyed their deepest sadness and sympathies with the families and also prayed for the departed soul.

Hoteliers Club posthumously presented a bravery certificate to Dar as a tribute to his exemplary bravery while discharging his services. The delegation also presented shawl to his father.

On the occasion Chaya said his services will be written in golden words in the Kashmir’s hospitality.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and pray to Allah to grant him eternal peace. His selfless services which cost him life will be always remembered and has set yet another example that Kashmiris take utmost care of the visitors,” he said.