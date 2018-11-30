Hoteliers Club hosts KWFF delegates, filmmakers

Srinagar, Nov 29:
Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club hosted the delegates of the Kashmir World Film Festival here at Hotel Radission, Grand Mumtaz.
The film festival began here at Tagore Hall Srinagar in which many films will be screened.
Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran was the guest of honor while as Chief Engineer Power Development Department Hashmat Qazi, Director SKICC Javed Bakshi, CEO Gulmarg Development Authority Syed Hanif Balkhi were the guests of honor.
Sheikh Imran said they are taking suggestions from the people about the development of Srinagar city into a city smart.
He asked hoteliers to come up with good suggestions for smart city which can be incorporated in the smart city plan.
Speaking on the occasion, Hashmat Qazi said Kashmir will have improved electricity and more illumination will be in Srinagar city from February.
He said power development department is going for massive upgradation and provide better electricity.
on the occasion, J&K Hoteliers Club felicitated guests and urged them to portray the positive picture of the Kashmir outside Kashmir.
Secretary General Hoteliers Club Tariq Rashid Ghani delivered welcome address and thanked the delegates especially renowned filmmakers from Mumbai for visiting Kashmir.
He said they have supported KWFF so that Kashmir’s beauty is portrayed like filmmakers did before 80s and projected Kashmir as a best tourist destination.
Zahoor Tramboo, member of the hoteliers club, said they would provide every support to the activities aimed at bringing tourists to Kashmir and help dilute negative perception.
Members from the KWFF, travel and hospitality sector attended the event.