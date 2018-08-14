About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hoteliers Club hail Chaya

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 J&K Hoteliers Club (JKHC) has hailed its Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya for opening of the new property Country Inn & Suites at Sonamarg on Monday.
Secretary General Tariq Rashid Ghani congratulated Chaya for his new venture.
The members of J&K Hoteliers Club along with its Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg Chapter Presidents with their Secretaries were present on the occasion.
The J&K Hoteliers Club presented momentum to the Chief Guest MLA Kangan Mian Altaf and Chairman JKHC Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya as a token of love from JKHC.

