About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hoteliers Club condoles Chaya

Published at September 14, 2018 01:06 AM 0Comment(s)414views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

J&K Hoteliers Club has expressed heartfelt condolence to its Chairman Mushtaq A Chaya on the sudden demise of her niece.
Secretary General J&KHC conveyed his condolences to Chaya. She is the wife of Mohammad Syed Beg and daughter of Raja Jameel Khan of Hose No 115 at Sir Syed Colony Upper Soura Srinagar. She left for heavenly abode on Tuesday (11 September 2018).
Her Resm-e-Chahrum will be observed on Friday (14 September) at 2:30 pm at their ancestral graveyard at Malkha near Zindshah Masjid.
The condolence meetings will be held at Soura, Srinagar

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top