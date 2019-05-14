About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hoteliers’ Club call on Governor

Seek financial assistance, GST reimbursement, power tariff at par with SSI units 

Jammu Kashmir Hoteliers’ Club (JKHC) Monday urged the governor administration to work out rehabilitation plan for the hotel industry which, it said, was in dire stress due to the abysmal tourist footfall this year.
The JKHC submitted the memorandum of demands to the Governor at Rajbhawan Srinagar.
The delegation which called on governor was led by JKHC chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya.
In the meeting, Chaya informed the governor that tourism industry in Kashmir was at the verge of collapse and near closure due to lowest ever tourist footfall.
He said for last almost three years they are running losses and were left with no resources to pump into the establishments.
Chaya said hoteliers have been keeping the properties open against all odds
He further said the year 2019 has shown depressing and disappointing tourist footfall which has made it impossible for them to keep hotels open and have employees on board.
Cash Assistance
The delegation informed Governor that way back in 2004 the then prime minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee considered room wise financial assistance to various categories of hotels as listed in Tourism Department for revival and refurbishment of the properties.
“Similar kind of approach in the form of cash assistance need to be provided to various categories of hotels for each room as was done in 2004 but this time around it has to be ex-gratia and non-refundable cash support to the hospitality sector of the tourism industry till such time it shows some signs of health.”
Chaya said the quantum of support for each room should be worked out by hoteliers in consultation with the government.
GST reimbursement
He further said Kashmir tourism used to be exempted from the taxes.
“However, since the extension of GST the overall tourism industry has been hit by the rise in costs and prices at hotels, guest houses, houseboats, restaurants and even the tour operator services.”
Hotelier’s Club also demanded reimbursement of GST.
Chaya said despite promises made by government and concerned at state level they have not been given any relaxation of tax waiver to help and promote the tourism sector.
“Hotels, resorts, restaurants, guest house, houseboat, home stays, a cafés, handicraft shops, a transporter, a Shikarawala, a ponywala and others are at the verge of closure due to the continuous financial losses. In this connection, it was submitted that till the government persuades the GST council to drop the tax the promised reimbursement of the GST be kindly done as we fall under micro, small and medium enterprise.”
Chaya said this is the commitment made by the government as a policy matter and not by way of any concession as this service (hospitality) industry is included in the industrial policy.
Power tariff at par with SSI units
J&K Hoteliers’ Club also demanded power tariff at par with the small scale industries.
Chaya said the electric tariff benefits which are extended to the small scale industry have not been given to hotel industry.
He said the order was issued in 2018 that hotel industry will be treated with small scale industry and tariffs charged accordingly.
Hoteliers’ Club hailed Governor for giving patient hearing in a cordial atmosphere to the submissions made by the delegation.
Chaya expressed thanks to Governor for being helpful in the regard.
“Governor assured the delegation that he would look into the matters and resolve issues without delay.”

 

May 13 | Press Trust of India
May 13 | Rising Kashmir News
May 13 | Noor ul Haq
May 13 | Javid Sofi
May 13 | Agencies
May 13 | Agencies
May 13 | Rising Kashmir News
May 13 | Rising Kashmir News
May 13 | Press Trust of India
India

India's first terrorist was Hindu, says Kamal Haasan

May 13 | Press Trust of India
May 13 | Agencies
May 13 | RK Online Desk
May 13 | Agencies
May 13 | AFP/Press Trust of India
May 13 | RK Online Desk
May 13 | Press Trust of India
May 13 | M T Rasool
May 13 | RK Online Desk
May 13 | RK Online Desk
May 13 | Javid Sofi
May 13 | AFP/Press Trust of India
;