Hoteliers’ Club call on Altaf Bukhari

Reiterate demand for brining electric tariff of tourism units at par with SSI units
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
A delegation of J&K Hoteliers Club led by its Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya met Finance Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, at his Office Chambers in the Civil Secretariat on Monday.
A statement issued here said the meeting in which Naveen Chowdhary, Commissioner/Secretary Finance was also present was held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere.
It said the Minister agreed to issue the order of bringing the electric tariff for tourism units at par with that of small scale industries without delay.
“It was also agreed that the Tourism Registrations/Certificates of the units shall be considered as valid registrations for the said Electric Tariff.”
Repairs and renovations of hotels in Pahalgam shall be allowed once the BOCA meeting is held, which will be held very shortly as promised.
About the soft loans extended under Prime Minister's package of 2004, it was assured by the Finance Secretary that he would personally attend the issue and the grievance of the borrowers in this area shall be addressed by him and need full will be done. ”The relief of 33% to the borrowers of the financial industries will also be made good very shortly,” he said.
The members of the delegation of J&K Hoteliers Club expressed thanks to the Finance Minister for the patient hearing he gave and co-operation extended by him to JKHC.