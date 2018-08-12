Hoteliers Club announce 50% rebate on hotel tariff

Rising Kashmir News
In order to improve tourists footfall to Kashmir, J&K Hoteliers Club has announced 50% rebate on hotel tariffs from 12th August to 1st September 2018.
The hoteliers club announced this in a meeting held on Saturday at hotel Radisson, Srinagar under the Chairmanship of Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya. During the meeting, the members suggested ways to promote local tourism in Valley.
In a statement, all the three Chapters at Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam agreed to this decision and confirmed to the announcement.
Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya requested locals to avail the opportunity and enjoy their stay along with their families on discounted tariff.