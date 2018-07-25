Hoteliers blame GST for low occupancy

Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
The Valley hoteliers said imposition of high Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on hotel tariff has affected tourist influx to Kashmir badly.
Former President Kashmir Hotels and Restaurants Federation (KHAROF) Mushtaq Burza said a whopping 28 percent GST rates charged on room rent of high-end hotels has made Kashmir an expensive destination.
He said that GST is one of the biggest hurdles to attract domestic as well as international tourists.
Hotels with tariff ranging between Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 attracts 12 percent GST while as the properties with tariff from Rs 2500 to Rs 5000 has 18 percent and GST for hotels with tariff above Rs 5000 has been fixed at 28 per cent.
He said that none of the hotels in the Kashmir are able to even break even with the implementation of GST.
“From last 2 years hotel occupancy is not picking up.”
Javaid Burza who also served as President KHAROF said GST has impacted tourism and also the electronic national media is portraying the situation in a very negative way and that has affected the hotel occupancy.
“We used to have thousands of middle class travellers here in the hotels and now they have to pay 28% GST which they are not able to afford and that has led to decline in economy,” said Javaid Burza.
He said that the hotel occupancies are worst at present.
“Hotel occupancy is hardly 10-15 percent.”
Javaid Burza said that the taxation on hotel sector should be exempted for 5 years.
Secretary General KHAROF, Maqsood Misri said that GST had 100% impact on the hotel sector.
He said that GST should be removed from the hotel sector because it is affecting the economy of the state.
