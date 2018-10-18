About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hoteliers Association call on Commissioner Food Safety

Published at October 18, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 17:

 A delegation of Hoteliers Association today called on Commissioner Food Safety J&K Dr. Abdul Kabir at civil secretariat Srinagar to deliberate on the Food Safety issues in the state. The delegation raised various issues with the Commissioner.
The commissioner called upon all the un-registered food business operators (FBOs) as well as those intending to start a food business to get registered at an earliest.
The delegation apprised the Commissioner about the problems they are facing and informed that food business operators face a lot of difficulties for obtaining, renewing their licenses, and registrations. The Commissioner assured the Association members that he will take up the matter with FSSAI.
Commissioner said that in order to speed up the process of mandatory licensing/registration for carrying food business, a team of Food Safety Officers have been deputed to every district of the state who during the special drives will sensitize the stakeholders about the importance of license/registration and steps to be taken for obtaining the same.

 

