Hotel, shops gutted in fire at Pahalgam

Agencies

Srinagar

Major fire destroyed property worth crores of rupees, including a hotel and shops at the main market in Pahalgam on Friday, official sources said.

They said fire broke out at main market in world famous tourist resort of Pahalgam in this south Kashmir district today.

However, before the fire tenders could reach the spot, fire spread to hotel and a shopping complex.

Fire was also spreading to other wooden structure buildings, they said adding fire tenders rushed from different parts of south Kashmir were trying to control the leaping flames, clearly visible from a distance.

The cause of fire was not known, they said adding there was no report of any loss of life or injury.

[UNI, Representational Pic]

