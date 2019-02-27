Hospitals in Kashmir directed to paint Red Cross signs on rooftops

AgenciesSrinagar
In view of escalation in tension between India and Pakistan, all government hospitals in Kashmir valley have been directed to paint red-cross signs on the rooftops of the buildings.
''We have been directed to paint red-cross signs on the rooftops of all hospital buildings, in view of escalation in tension between India and Pakistan,'' an official of SHMS hospital in Srinagar told a news agency.
He said similar directions have been given to other government hospital in the valley, including district and sub-district hospitals.
[UNI]