Hospitals ask employees to remain vigilant

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

In view of prevailing uncertainty in Kashmir, some hospitals including Bone and Joints Hospital Srinagar have asked staff to remain vigilant and cancelled their leaves.

An order issued by Medical Superintendent, Bone and Joints Hospital Barzulla said no employee should leave the station without written permission of the competent authority.

“Any dereliction in this regard will be dealt with strictly under rules. All the incharges of this hospital are hereby directed to ensure the implementation of this direction,” read the order.

Chief Medical Officer Kupwara also issued a circular asking Medical Superintendent District Hospital Handwara, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Kupwara, District Tuberculosis Kupwara and Block Medical Officers to remain stationed at their places.

“All are directed to remain stationed and do not leave the station without the consent and do not approve the leave of any official without written consent till further orders,” the order reads.