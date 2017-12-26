Hospital staff overburdened as NHM employees continue strike, patients suffer

Trying to make internal arrangements: Dir Health
Trying to make internal arrangements: Dir Health
Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
Patients, especially at peripheral hospitals across the state, are facing a tough time due to National Health Mission (NHM) employees strike which entered the sixth day on Monday, overburdening hospital staff.
The strike which began from Wednesday in the twin capitals of J&K in resentment against the callous approach of government has severely affected operation theatres, at District and Sub-District hospitals, with doctors apprising patients to reschedule their date of surgery.
Patients from district hospital Ganderbal told Rising Kashmir that there is already “staff shortage” but after the strike, they have not seen any doctor at the hospital which is compelling them to visit Srinagar hospitals for minor check-ups.
“Patients are waiting in huge queues. Many visit Srinagar hospitals. Where can a poor people go in this harsh winter?” questioned Abdul Samad, patient.
The strike call has also hit Trauma Hospital Kangan, as most of the staff are working under NHM.
In district hospital, Budgam which often remained abuzz with hundreds of patients is witnessing huge rush forcing them to wait in long queues.
“The non-availability of doctors and paramedics in Beerwah, Chadoora, Char-i-Sharief, Magam and Tangmarg hospitals has also hit the patient care,” patients said.
They also said that the doctors were overburdened due to a huge rush of patients taking a toll on quality care.
According to doctors, the healthcare facilities like DTC, NACO, NICU, SNCU, DEIC Centres, of all District and Tertiary care hospitals and all Sub Centres in the state have been affected.
In many health institutions across the state, the Clinical Services (Pharmacy, Laboratory, X-Ray, ECG, and Immunization etc) are run by non-tehnical persons who are also even put on night duty rosters causing risks to patients.
“Following the strike, immunization (which was done on every Wednesday), Antenatal Care, Operations Theatres, Laboratories, OPD’s, and other medical facilities are not available to the general public,” they said.
Due to strike, the referral of patients to tertiary care hospitals has drastically increased causing huge inconvenience to patients which is overburdening the doctors also.
Srinagar’s Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial hospital Rainawari and Gousia hospital Khanyarhave been also severally hit leaving patients to huge inconveniences.
At least 30 doctors and paramedics are working at JLNM under NHM but all on strike. The strike has hit the quality care of patients.
There are more paramedics working under NHM scheme who are posted at peripheries and they were normally working on shifts but the strike has overburdened doctors and paramedics other than them largely.
Anesthetists, gynecologists, pediatricians and ophthalmologists are mostly hired by National Health Mission but all are off from their duties taking a toll on patient care.
The medical aid centres have also become defunct.
Patients allege that the Directorate of Health Services Jammu division a week before asked all Chief Medical Officers to use existing staff so that the health care is available but “in Kashmir, no such directives were issued.”
Rising Kashmir learnt from many areas like Shopian, Kulgam, Kupwara, Handwara, Baramulla, Sopore, Tangmarg, Pattan, Kreeri, Kalantra, Sheeri, Uri and other places about the huge rush in the hospitals with patients returning home either without treatment or agitated.
Admitting that the patient care has been affected, Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman said they have asked to make available alternative arrangement so that proper treatment is provided to people.
“There is an impact on the patient care. We are trying to make the internal arrangement. We have issued directions also,” he said, adding that he has talked to Commissioner Secretary Health and Medical Education Department about the issues patients were facing in the valley.
“We are working on it,” he said
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com
0 Comment(s)