April 03, 2019 |

After receiving a ‘bundle of grievances/complaints’, the Health and Medical Education Department in January 2019 issued an order on the implementation of uniform rate structure of hospital investigations (medical tests) across the state. Prior to the order, the government had constituted a committee which was tasked with finalizing the uniform rate structure in the state. In the first instance, rates for 72 investigations were finalized, including the investigations that are free. The free tests include Blood Sugar (Glucose), Blood Sugar (F and PP), Sr. Bilurubin, Haemoglobin, Blood Group, HIV Card Method, HIV Elisa, Urine and Stool Examinations. A report published in the same month (January 2019) and before the order was issued, in Rising Kashmir laid bare the disarray as government hospitals charged different rates for same investigations. As the report highlighted, in District Hospitals, a higher rate was being charged for the investigations compared to SKIMS Soura and SMHS Hospital. The government’s direction was a positive step to fix the responsibility and the rates that were fluctuating from one institution to another. However, the government has to keep a tab on the hospitals and see to it if the order has been implemented in letter and spirit. In private sector, the number of diagnostic centres has been swelling in the last several years. These centers in the absence of regulatory system in the state have been charging as per their whims. It is also because many of the private players are in the know of the affairs that prevail in government hospitals. Aware that government hospitals were also flouting the rules and charging arbitrarily, the private centers have become emboldened. Recently, there have been few complaints regarding the government approved rates of hospital investigations with disgruntled people alleging that some hospitals were still charging higher rates and defending the practice saying the funds so raised are for the services of the hospital that are not covered under regular budget. Some of the complainants alleged that hospital administrations have hired the services of janitors, the expenditure for which is being managed with the funds so raised. No matter how it is put, it is illegal and unjustified if the claims are true. The government must conduct an investigation and look into the matter. Poor people who visit government hospitals after covering long distances expecting a relief in terms of pricey investigations and tests should not be left disappointed. The government hospital is their last resort.