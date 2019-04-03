About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 03, 2019 |

Hospital investigations

After receiving a ‘bundle of grievances/complaints’, the Health and Medical Education Department in January 2019 issued an order on the implementation of uniform rate structure of hospital investigations (medical tests) across the state. Prior to the order, the government had constituted a committee which was tasked with finalizing the uniform rate structure in the state. In the first instance, rates for 72 investigations were finalized, including the investigations that are free. The free tests include Blood Sugar (Glucose), Blood Sugar (F and PP), Sr. Bilurubin, Haemoglobin, Blood Group, HIV Card Method, HIV Elisa, Urine and Stool Examinations. A report published in the same month (January 2019) and before the order was issued, in Rising Kashmir laid bare the disarray as government hospitals charged different rates for same investigations. As the report highlighted, in District Hospitals, a higher rate was being charged for the investigations compared to SKIMS Soura and SMHS Hospital. The government’s direction was a positive step to fix the responsibility and the rates that were fluctuating from one institution to another. However, the government has to keep a tab on the hospitals and see to it if the order has been implemented in letter and spirit. In private sector, the number of diagnostic centres has been swelling in the last several years. These centers in the absence of regulatory system in the state have been charging as per their whims. It is also because many of the private players are in the know of the affairs that prevail in government hospitals. Aware that government hospitals were also flouting the rules and charging arbitrarily, the private centers have become emboldened. Recently, there have been few complaints regarding the government approved rates of hospital investigations with disgruntled people alleging that some hospitals were still charging higher rates and defending the practice saying the funds so raised are for the services of the hospital that are not covered under regular budget. Some of the complainants alleged that hospital administrations have hired the services of janitors, the expenditure for which is being managed with the funds so raised. No matter how it is put, it is illegal and unjustified if the claims are true. The government must conduct an investigation and look into the matter. Poor people who visit government hospitals after covering long distances expecting a relief in terms of pricey investigations and tests should not be left disappointed. The government hospital is their last resort.      

Latest News

UN chief warns against rising anti-Muslim hatred

UN chief warns against rising anti-Muslim hatred

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
PHE daily-wagers lockdown offices, demand release of pending wages

PHE daily-wagers lockdown offices, demand release of pending wages

Apr 02 | Agencies
Withdrawal of security cover will hamper Congress leaders

Withdrawal of security cover will hamper Congress leaders' poll campai ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Election department has got nearly 100 complaints of MCC violation: Of ...

Election department has got nearly 100 complaints of MCC violation: Of ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Karnah road through for traffic, Bandipora-Gurez to reopen on Wed

Karnah road through for traffic, Bandipora-Gurez to reopen on Wed

Apr 02 | Agencies
Prof Sangmi is new Dean College Development Council of KU

Prof Sangmi is new Dean College Development Council of KU

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Cross LoC Trade suspended in Poonch

Cross LoC Trade suspended in Poonch

Apr 02 | Agencies
Kathua Police tells group admins to register their WhatsApp groups at ...

Kathua Police tells group admins to register their WhatsApp groups at ...

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
More than 113 milion people suffer

More than 113 milion people suffer 'acute hunger': UN

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Omar hits back at Gambhir’s ‘Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM’ remark ...

Omar hits back at Gambhir's 'Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM' remark ...

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Congress election manifesto says

Congress election manifesto says 'no change in Article 370'

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Pakistan says Indian fire killed its 3 troops

Pakistan says Indian fire killed its 3 troops

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Fire damages store at DH Ramban

Fire damages store at DH Ramban

Apr 02 | Tawheed Ahmed
WhatsApp unveils

WhatsApp unveils 'tipline' to tackle fake news

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Bihar woman found dead in Poonch, husband missing

Bihar woman found dead in Poonch, husband missing

Apr 02 | Agencies
Indian satellite destruction created 400 pieces of debris, endangering ...

Indian satellite destruction created 400 pieces of debris, endangering ...

Apr 02 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Special group to suggest security upgrade of Jammu-Srinagar highway: D ...

Special group to suggest security upgrade of Jammu-Srinagar highway: D ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Protests at Lethpora after forces allegedly manhandle girl student

Protests at Lethpora after forces allegedly manhandle girl student

Apr 02 | Javid Sofi
Schools near LoC in Poonch to remain closed today

Schools near LoC in Poonch to remain closed today

Apr 02 | RK Online Desk
AFSPA

AFSPA's 'disturbed area' tag extended for 3 AP districts

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
