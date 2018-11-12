Hospital Dev Funds

Dear Editor,
This is regarding news about HDF (Hospital Development Funds) that the revenue generated on tickets, X-rays, tests and other things in District and Sub-district hospitals, was supposed to be utilized for the betterment of hospitals. But unfortunately, politicians have lately engaged their workers on this fund in these hospitals, putting a burden on state exchequer as well as putting lives of patients at risk. Governor must intervene and immediately redress this grave issue.
Aejaz iqbal
Nadihal Bandipora