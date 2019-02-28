Horticulture workshop held in Reasi

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 27:
District Development Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib, on Wednesday inaugurated district level conference cum workshop organized by Department of Horticulture under Pardhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojna (PMKSY) at Katra.
As per an official, more than 300 farmers from different areas of the district participated in the event.
The DDC emphasized holding of more such programmes in far off areas of the district for maximum coverage of people. She asked the department to apply digital tools to create awareness among the farmers about the latest technology in cultivation of fruit crops.
Earlier, the DDC inspected the stalls established in the event displaying different activities of the department and its allied sectors.
Joint Director Horticulture, Tarvinder Singh educated the orchardists regarding various centrally and state sponsored developmental schemes. He focused on the objectives of the Pardhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojna and various incentives available for the farmers under the said scheme.
District level subject matter Specialist Sh. Raghunath Upadhaya and Sandeep kumar apprised the orchardists of latest interventions in production of fruit crops and the plant protection measures. Besides, the scientist from KVK Reasi spoke on the occasion on water management measures especially in rainfed areas of the district.
Chief Horticulture Officer Vaishno Kant Gupta presented vote of thanks, the official added.