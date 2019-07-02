Horticulture sector to be developed as key driver for economic development: Div Com

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, on Monday said that the administration is focusing to develop horticulture sector as key driver for economic development.

As per an official, he said this as he chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division to review district Horticulture plan.

The meeting was attended by Director Horticulture, R K Katoch, Joint Director Horticulture, Dig Vijay, Deputy Director Planning Gurneet Kour and other concerned officers while Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division alongwith other concerned officers through video conferencing, the official added.

The Div Com had a detailed discussion regarding horticulture plan prepared by the Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division.

The Div Com asked DCs to expand areas, maintenance of existing nurseries/orchards and development of additional nurseries besides Vermi compose units. He asked for development of water sources, ponds, bells and other water bodies for better irrigation facilities.

To provide better market to the fruit growers, the Div Com passed directions to the concerned for development of fruit mandis (procurement centres) in all the districts. He said that there is tremendous potential for development of the horticulture sector and there is need to ensure focused attention for harnessing available potential through scaling up ongoing interventions.

The Div Com directed Director Horticulture to conduct visits in all the districts of the division and assist concerned officers for better development of horticulture sector.