Horticulture sector at forefront of sustaining, furthering JK economy: Advisor Ganai

Over 60 delegations call on Advisor
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 13:
Appreciating the State fruit growers, Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai today said the Horticulture sector has always been at the forefront of sustaining and uplifting of the State's economy.
The Advisor Ganai said this in his meeting with representatives of New Kashmir Fruit Association, Fruit Complex Parimpora, at a public hearing held here at JK Governor's Grievance Cell at Church Lane, Sonwar.
During the public hearing, more than 60 delegations and many individuals called on the Advisor to apprise him with their grievances and issues.
In his interaction with the fruit association representatives, the Advisor said the agriculture sector, especially horticulture, has always acted as a boon for the State's economy, and Government is taking various initiatives to further improve the prospects of increasing revenue for people affiliated with the trade.
In their meeting, the Advisor was informed that around 500 trucks ferry Valley fruit, primarily apple to various parts of Country and outside, including Nepal and Bangladesh from September till October. The delegation added that in between October and November the number of trucks ferrying the fruit from Valley goes up to 1500 a day.
It was revealed that around 500-1300 boxes are transported in each truck, depending upon the size of the truck.
Urging for getting away with convey system, where trucks are halted for two to three days on the national highway, the representatives informed the Advisor that the unwanted halt causes great loss to their produce, as the fallen fruit has a very limited shelf life.
While the Advisor was requested to direct the traffic authorities to allow the fruit carrying trucks without any halt, the representatives also suggested that if the Government would do some repair work on Mughal Road, the trucks from South Kashmir, especially Sopore could take that route which would lessen the burden on the national highway.
After giving them a patient hearing, the Advisor assured that he would take up the matter with the concerned department and ensure that the fruit growers or the people affiliated with the trade do not incur any major loses, at least not during transportation.
The delegation from Janglat Mandi Donipora, Anantnag requested the Advisor to issue the directions for the construction of around 1.5 km long bypass road from Asjipora to Donipora. Highlighting the importance of the road, the delegation said that bypass constructed could provide the local population with 22/7 access to the district hospital. Besides, reducing traffic jam issue, the representative said that the bypass would also prevent them from future floods.
The deputation of Khonmoh Industries Association also called on the Advisor and apprised him with various issues faced by them. The delegation apprised the Advisor that presently 572 business units, which include furniture, cardboard boxes, notebook manufacturing units. Besides, the industrial area has a good number of food processing units, which include snack and canned food preparing units also.
The Bar Association Dooru also called on the Advisor and sought the creation of Additional District Judge post at Dooru. The lawyers also demanded the reconstruction of the court building which was gutted in 2016.
The delegation from villages Bungud, Allahpora, and Larkipora in their meeting with the Advisor highlighted water scarcity issue in these villages.
Demanding for immediate construction of water reservation tank in the area, the delegation members informed that Advisor that Government had constructed a water scheme around 40 years ago, which is not sufficing to the growing population now.
The Advisor directed the Chief Engineer to look into the matter immediately so that their problem could get redress.
The delegation of Nunar Ganderbal called on the Advisor and requested him to get their 11 kanal migrant land, which they had purchased in 1998, vacated from encroachers.
The delegation of Contingent of Paid Workers of School Education sought the Advisor Ganai's intervention in the implementation of the Minimum Wage Act as per SRO-308.
The delegation from Lolab also called on the Advisor and requested for digging up of bore-well in Cheepora, Kupwara, Lolab as the local population is suffering for the want to drinking water.
The delegation from Syed Pora Eidgah demanded shifting of Achan dumping site as the stink caused by the waste dumped here is badly affecting the health of the residents.
The delegation from Intizamiya Committee Ziarat-i-Haji Dedi Sahiba Ellaqa Breng, and Shahabad were demanded uninterrupted power supply for the shrine especially during the days of Urs.
The Advisor gave a patient hearing to all the delegations and assured them that their due concerns would be addressed at an earliest.