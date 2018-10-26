Horticulture Development Board reconstituted

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 25:
The Governor administration Thursday accorded sanction to the reconstitution of the State Horticulture Development Board.
Governor, Satya Pal Malik would be Chairman of the Board while Advisor to the Governor, KhurshidAhamdGanaie as its Vice-Chairman.
According to the order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Chief Secretary, Administrative Secretary Transport Department, Administrative Secretary Finance Department, Administrative Secretary Planning Development and Monitoring Department, Administrative Secretary Agriculture Production Department, Administrative Secretary Floriculture Department, VC SKAUST-K, VC SKAUST-J, Director Horticulture-Kashmir, Jammu, Director Horticulture Jammu, Kashmir, Director Horticulture (P&M) J&K, MD JKHPMC Ltd would act as its Members. While Joint Secretary, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Special Invitee Welfare Government of India, Advisor Agriculture Marketing GoI, Horticulture Commissioner of India, MD National Horticulture Board would act as Special Invitees.
Progress Farmers which include Sham Singh from Samba district, Bashir Ahmad War from Sopore, Mohammad Ashraf Thakur from Pulwama and PhunchukWangchuk from Leh district would be Special Invitees of the Board.
The functions of the Board shall be to guide the formulation of policies governing integrated development of horticulture industry in the state and identifying short-term and long-term strategies as per the policies. Board shall also formulate short—term and long-term plan, programmes and action plans prepared for achieving Speciﬁc objectives and targets and prescribe a deﬁnite time frame for achieving the targets/objectives, also to review and monitor and oversee their implementation from time to time.
State Horticulture Development Board would also take stock of all existing schemes both State and Central and to take decision on their continuance or otherwise, with or without such changes or modiﬁcations as may be considered necessary; to devise and approve all major developmental programmes/schemes of horticulture sector, ﬁnd and sanction resources for implementation of such programmes/schemes including exploring possibilities of ﬁnancing of capital intensive projects form external sources and ﬁnancial institutions; to consider and approve adoption of appropriate technologies and practices available within and outside the country;
Board shall also take capacity building by way of visits to other parts of the country or abroad for acquiring necessary information, training and skills on advances in horticulture products and practices; to consider and approve appropriate post-harvest strategies and market mechanisms for the horticulture produce including development/strengthening of infrastructure within the State and outside in order to Optimize returns to growers; putting in place end- to end management of horticulture produce, integrating production, processing and marketing; to consider undertaking Speciﬁc surveys, study research etc; to evolve and approve strategy for setting up of fruit based industry in the state and consider and approve measures to promote such type of units; to bring about greater synergy between research (lab), extension and actual cultivation (land);(lab to land).