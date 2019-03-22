Horticulture Deptt to plant 6 lakh fruit trees

March 22, 2019 |

Horticulture Department today organised a Plantation drive here at Fruit Plant Nursery, Zakura to commemorate International Day of Forest.

On the occasion, the Director Horticulture Aijaz Ahmad Bhat planted fruit bearing trees in presence of Joint Director Horticulture Lokesh Bali, Chief Horticulture Officer Srinagar and Horticulture Officers of Zakura and Zawoora.

The Director said that from today the department has started the plantation drive for the current year. He said the department has set a target of planting six lakh fruit trees of High density, Italian, Highland and other local varieties during the year 2019.

The Director informed that all the district heads have been asked to revive the traditional varieties besides the introduction of new qualities of fruit-bearing trees.

He said the department will also focus on the encourage plantation of Apple, Apricot, Cherry, Walnut trees besides other traditional varieties.

Bhat said the department is trying it's best to make quality plant material available for growers so that their yield can increase upto four times or more.

He added that the department has 1.5 lakh root stock available which will be distributed among potential growers to promote the plantation of different types of fruit bearing trees.