Horticulture deptt to organise Kisan Mela in Hajin on Dec 15

BANDIPORA, DECEMBER 13:
The Department of Horticulture is going to organise an awareness camp for up-scaling the capacity of fruit growers here at Horticulture Development Office Hajin under ATMA scheme.
Chief Horticulture Officer said the camp will be organised to inform the fruit growers about the scientific techniques with regard to farming and also about various flagship programs and centrally sponsored schemes in place through which the fruit growers can improve their produce.
He said for the convenience of fruit growers of Horticulture zone Hajin and Sumbal, the registered dealers of farm machinery will keep their stock available on the venue for its off-take under various schemes. He said the program will start at 10:30 am and urged the fruit growers to participate in the program.