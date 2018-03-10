About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Horticulture Deptt to authenticate publishing of advertisements on pesticides, horticulture mineral oils

Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, MARCH 09:

The Department of Horticulture has informed the concerned that broadcast/telecast and publishing of advertisements of Pesticides and Horticulture Mineral Oils in electronic and print media respectively in the state shall be subject to authentication of the Brand/Quality of such Pesticides/Horticulture Mineral Oils by the Directorates of Horticulture, Jammu/Kashmir to arrest the advertisement of spurious, misbranded and unapproved Pesticides/Horticulture Mineral Oils in the Valley to safeguard the horticulture industry in the state.
The Pesticide Companies/Distributors opting for such advertisements in the state as also Distributors/Manufacturers of Horticulture Mineral Oils opting for advertisements through print/ electronic media shall necessarily obtain authorization of the Directorate of Horticulture Jammu/Kashmir for such purpose without fail.
The Director Horticulture Jammu/Kashmir shall ensure authentication of approved/genuine Horticulture Mineral Oils and Pesticides, as and when any Company/ Distributor/ Stockist approaches for the same for purpose of advertisement.

