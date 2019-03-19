Horticulture deptt organizes interactive session with fruit growers

March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Department of Horticulture today held an interactive session of fruit growers and Chief Horticulture Officers here at the Directorate office.

Scores of growers from across the valley participated in the session which was presided over by Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat.

A string of issues related to growers under different schemes of the programme were discussed at length.

The Director Horticulture stressed on better equation/contacts between growers and the officers/officials of the Department. He further desired that growers should maintain contacts with the Department. He suggested for the creation of WhatsApp and Facebook groups for staying in touch with the concerned and seeking advice for their orchards. He also stressed upon the growers to get the technology of walnut grafting, scientific grading, packaging of fruits for overall good results and increasing their returns out of the produce.